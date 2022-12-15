Covid-19 cases likely to increase during festive season, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Covid-19 cases are likely to increase during the festive season- and advised people to get vaccinated.

Dr Bardle Thierno, the WHO incident manager for Africa told journalists in a Zoom conference that Coronavirus cases have been surging in some parts of the continents with infections expected to rise -further- during the festive season.

"South Africa has been the country reporting cases because of movements of people for the past two weeks recording about 122 Covid-19 deaths," Dr Bardle noted on Tuesday.

According to him, Zimbabwe has recorded six deaths, three in Botswana and four in Mauritius over the same period which creates need to convince people at risk of infection to vaccinate.

" If you take the anti-Covid vaccine then you are limiting its circulation in your community and protecting yourself and people who are vulnerable," Dr Bardle emphasized as he also urged vigilance and observation of SOPs.

"Africa has not been much affected like any other continents and if people take up vaccines, they can be able to protect themselves,” he said.

The WHO also admitted that “key challenges still exist towards Africa's bid to manufacture its own vaccines.”

“There is need to invest more although there has been some initiative in South Africa and Ghana.,” Dr Bardle said.

President Museveni recently used a televised to disclose that the national Covid-19 task force had reviewed the current situation in the country and made recommendations aimed at avoiding a resurgence to flare up infections.

Mr Museveni announced new restrictions that include having a certificate of vaccination with evidence of up-to-date boosting in order to be allowed entry into formal meetings and public places such as religious gatherings, local council meetings, and other social meetings.