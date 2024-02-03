Covid-19 claims two lives in Kabale District, sparks renewed concerns

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has issued a stern warning to Ugandans, urging them to adhere to established guidelines to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus following the demise of two individuals in Kabale District.

On January 17, 2024, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital reported two Coronavirus-related deaths, signaling a resurgence of the virus in the district.

With over 20 confirmed cases in January 2024, concerns are growing about a decline in public vigilance against the ongoing pandemic.

District officials revealed that the deceased were among patients admitted to the hospital in the early weeks of last month.

Mr Ronald Bakak, Kabale District Deputy Resident District Commissioner, confirmed the development, stating, "It's true, as Kabale District, we registered two Covid-19 deaths. This resulted from delayed treatment, and by the time they sought medical attention, the situation had escalated. The medical team did its best, but unfortunately, it was too late."

Mr Bakak highlighted that there are currently Covid-19 cases being managed at the hospital, emphasizing the importance of prompt medical attention.

"We have some Covid-19 cases admitted at the hospital, and we are taking this seriously to prevent further infections. To safeguard our community's well-being and productivity, we have issued directives for strict adherence to standard operating procedures to curb the virus," Bakak added.

To combat the virus' resurgence, authorities in Kabale District have reintroduced established preventive measures, including wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and avoiding crowded places.

Mr Ronald Bakak, Deputy RDC, emphasised the importance of testing suspects promptly, stating, "This time, we are strict at the hospital with testing. If you're a suspect, we test you immediately. When confirmed positive, you are admitted and treated. The Ministry of Health has guided us to treat Covid-19 like any other disease, and I want to assure the community not to panic."

Nelson Nsangabasheija, Kabale District Chairman, committed to enforce stricter adherence to guidelines, attributing the new cases to public reluctance in observing preventative measures.

"We lost two people due to Covid-19, so we need to be cautious. Maintain social distance, wash hands regularly, and wear face masks. Covid-19 is back in Kabale, and we are doing our best to control it. Let the public also be serious about fighting it; let's be vigilant and fight Covid-19," Nsangabasheija urged.

Dr Aceng, the Health Minister reiterated the importance of following guidelines to avoid infection and noted the continued presence of Covid-19. She encouraged the public to wear masks, practice hand hygiene, and avoid large crowds to minimize the spread of the virus.

Aceng stated, "It's important to continue preventative measures like handwashing, as the commonest mode of transmission is through hands. Use caution and avoid getting infected. Vaccines are still available; feel free to get vaccinated at any nearby facility."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General, declared the end of the global health emergency for Covid-19 on May 5, 2023.

However, he emphasized that the virus remains a global health threat, prompting countries to transition from emergency mode to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases.