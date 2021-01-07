Covid-19: Health workers demand compensation

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

Health workers who have contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty are demanding compensation from government.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Covid-19 and workers’ compensation in Wakiso District yesterday, Dr Mukuzi Muhereza, the secretary of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), said although compensation is an individual issue, most of their colleagues have not been compensated.

“We look at somebody [health worker] who contracted Covid-19 and was isolated and lost time or lost income … we have seen people who have got problems because of Covid-19, how do we compensate them?” Dr Muhereza wondered.

Victims speak out

Mr Alex Twekwase, a health worker at Bugangari Health Centre IV in Rukungiri District, said he contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty but he has never been compensated.

Mr Twekwase said he in July applied to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for compensation but he hasn’t received anything to date.

At least 1,566 health workers have been infected with Covid-19 since March to December 9 last year.

Former president of UMA, Dr Ekwaro Obuku, said: “When a worker is injured or gets sick in the line of duty like Covid-19 has taught us, what are we going to do? Are they compensated or they are merely assisted?”

Mr Frank Mugabi, the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development spokesperson, said health workers need to send an official claim to his ministry before they embark on the compensation process because they have a right to be compensated.

The law

The Workers Compensation Act 2000 states: “Where a medical practitioner grants a certificate stating that a worker is suffering from a scheduled disease causing disablement…and the disease was due to the nature of the worker’s employment ..., the worker…shall be entitled to claim and to receive compensation under this Act .....”



