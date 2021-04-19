Covid-19 jabs: Worst and best districts revealed

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Rukungiri and the neighbouring Kanungu as well as Kasese and Buikwe districts have, relative to their total populations, administered more vaccines in the country. In absolute numbers, Kampala, however, tops with 31,012 immunisations.

A leaked Ministry of Health statistics report as at April 13 shows that the capital, Wakiso and Mukono, which constitute Uganda’s most populated metropolis, and Tororo, Hoima, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara and Buikwe districts have inoculated the majority people.

On the other hand, Serere, Nakapiripirit, Amudat, Bukwo, Sironko – all in eastern and north-eastern regions – alongside Amolatar in geographical north, Buvuma in central and Kibaale in mid-western Uganda are the worst performing in the national Covid-vaccine uptake.

Uganda, which, according to the Health ministry, has so far registered 338 deaths out of 40,000-plus Coronavirus cases began vaccination on March 10 after receiving 864,000 Oxford- AstraZeneca doses of through Covax – the facility set up by World Health Organisation to enable poorer nations access Covid vaccines.

India donated an additional 100,000 doses, placing Uganda on course to inoculate at least 482,000 its citizens since each person must receive two doses for the vaccine to offer a better boost against the pandemic.

A woman receives a Covid-19 jab during the launch of the mass vaccination at Mulago Women’s Specialised Hospital on March 10. PHOTO/ KELVIN ATUHAIRE

Overall, the government plans to vaccine 21.9 million of its estimated 44 million citizens in order to achieve heard immunity and limited vaccines mean the target is miles ahead of the country’s actual capacity.

In a televised address on Friday, President Museveni said the government would reopen officially closed bars and permit concerts only if more than 5 million Ugandans are vaccinated, which means the country would require to stock at least 10 million doses.

The limited access to the jabs prompted the government to ration the vaccines, giving priority to frontline actors such as health workers, security forces and teachers as well as high-vulnerability populations such as the elderly.

However, rather than a rush for the vaccines, official statistics show that many of the targeted first-line recipients are shunning the jabs.

For instance, Uganda Prisons Services is the best performing among security forces, with nearly nine out 10 of the vaccines given to it administered to its personnel inoculated. They are followed by the army that have administered 75 per cent of the 70,000 jabs they received while police have used only 34 per cent of the 20,000 doses it received.

The statistics show that staff of Local Governments are the worst, with only 156,500 (26 per cent) of the 603,520 doses used.

Our analysis shows that just one in every five health workers registered to take the vaccine has received the jab.

By comparison, teachers have performed better, with 8,517 of the 13,172 (65 per cent) registered having taken the shot by Tuesday, last week.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the head of immunisation programme at the ministry, blamed the low uptake of the vaccines on weak leadership and limited resources for community sensitisation.

“Vaccination is district-led and all districts have received Covid-19 vaccine doses. Our problem is at the district level. The district leaders are not taking action to make sure people take jabs, but our interest [as Ministry of Health] is the output,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Graph: How districts, security forces rank on jab-take.

List of how districts performed on Covid vaccination (In descending order)

District Vaccinated

Kampala 31012

Rukungiri 4870

Tororo 4405

Kanungu 3934

Mukono 3732

Hoima 3441

Wakiso 3169

Kasese 2632

Jinja 2542

Masaka 2539

Mbarara 2521

Buikwe 2391

Busia 1895

Lira 1789

Zombo 1761

Bushenyi 1697

Gulu 1629

Iganga 1512

Mityana 1485

Pakwach 1457

Arua 1345

Kabale 1299

Kalungu 1239

Nakasongola 1198

Kumi 1187

Butaleja 1138

Isingiro 1133

Kyotera 1058

Mubende 1058

Mbale 1057

Yumbe 998

Katakwi 975

Ntungamo 975

Namisindwa 973

Rakai 926

Ibanda 925

Budaka 904

Rubanda 859

Kisoro 843

Bududa 828

Kayunga 814

Bukomansimbi 808

Lwengo 804

Kabarole 777

Soroti 740

Bukedea 662

Bundibugyo 650

Kamwenge 615

Kitagwenda 594

Pallisa 592

Rwampara 589

Kaliro 581

Masindi 530

Terego 526

Nebbi 525

Kiboga 491

Mitooma 489

Bugweri 472

Kakumiro 466

Kotido 461

Koboko 458

Buhweju 452

Butebo 437

Luuka 430

Mayuge 430

Apac 413

Adjumani 412

Rubirizi 408

Kalangala 407

Maracha 407

Bugiri 399

Lyantonde 392

Kiryandongo 387

Madi-Okollo 384

Kitgum 378

Bulambuli 363

Luwero 342

Lamwo 339

Amuria 307

Kaabong 304

Mpigi 299

Oyam 297

Kyenjojo 296

Dokolo 289

Abim 285

Moyo 283

Sheema 280

Kikuube 274

Bunyangabu 270

Kwania 269

Namutumba 258

Kibuku 239

Napak 232

Kiruhura 230

Moroto 228

Agago 225

Kween 217

Obongi 216

Manafwa 215

Kole 210

Kalaki 206

Kyegegwa 205

Rukiga 203

Sembabule 202

Kapchorwa 188

Gomba 187

Ntoroko 186

Kapelebyong 180

Alebtong 166

Butambala 165

Buliisa 149

Nakaseke 148

Namayingo 147

Pader 145

Kamuli 142

Omoro 140

Kazo 136

Kagadi 118

Kassanda 118

Kyankwanzi 115

Buyende 110

Karenga 98

Nwoya 95

Nabilatuk 93

Kaberamaido 90

Ngora 82

Sironko 70

Otuke 67

Bukwo 62

Kibaale 57

Amolatar 53

Buvuma 50

Amudat 48

Amuru 45

Nakapiripirit 45

Serere 42

