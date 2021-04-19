Covid-19 jabs: Worst and best districts revealed
Monday April 19 2021
Rukungiri and the neighbouring Kanungu as well as Kasese and Buikwe districts have, relative to their total populations, administered more vaccines in the country. In absolute numbers, Kampala, however, tops with 31,012 immunisations.
A leaked Ministry of Health statistics report as at April 13 shows that the capital, Wakiso and Mukono, which constitute Uganda’s most populated metropolis, and Tororo, Hoima, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara and Buikwe districts have inoculated the majority people.
On the other hand, Serere, Nakapiripirit, Amudat, Bukwo, Sironko – all in eastern and north-eastern regions – alongside Amolatar in geographical north, Buvuma in central and Kibaale in mid-western Uganda are the worst performing in the national Covid-vaccine uptake.
Uganda, which, according to the Health ministry, has so far registered 338 deaths out of 40,000-plus Coronavirus cases began vaccination on March 10 after receiving 864,000 Oxford- AstraZeneca doses of through Covax – the facility set up by World Health Organisation to enable poorer nations access Covid vaccines.
India donated an additional 100,000 doses, placing Uganda on course to inoculate at least 482,000 its citizens since each person must receive two doses for the vaccine to offer a better boost against the pandemic.
Overall, the government plans to vaccine 21.9 million of its estimated 44 million citizens in order to achieve heard immunity and limited vaccines mean the target is miles ahead of the country’s actual capacity.
In a televised address on Friday, President Museveni said the government would reopen officially closed bars and permit concerts only if more than 5 million Ugandans are vaccinated, which means the country would require to stock at least 10 million doses.
The limited access to the jabs prompted the government to ration the vaccines, giving priority to frontline actors such as health workers, security forces and teachers as well as high-vulnerability populations such as the elderly.
However, rather than a rush for the vaccines, official statistics show that many of the targeted first-line recipients are shunning the jabs.
For instance, Uganda Prisons Services is the best performing among security forces, with nearly nine out 10 of the vaccines given to it administered to its personnel inoculated. They are followed by the army that have administered 75 per cent of the 70,000 jabs they received while police have used only 34 per cent of the 20,000 doses it received.
The statistics show that staff of Local Governments are the worst, with only 156,500 (26 per cent) of the 603,520 doses used.
Our analysis shows that just one in every five health workers registered to take the vaccine has received the jab.
By comparison, teachers have performed better, with 8,517 of the 13,172 (65 per cent) registered having taken the shot by Tuesday, last week.
Dr Alfred Driwale, the head of immunisation programme at the ministry, blamed the low uptake of the vaccines on weak leadership and limited resources for community sensitisation.
“Vaccination is district-led and all districts have received Covid-19 vaccine doses. Our problem is at the district level. The district leaders are not taking action to make sure people take jabs, but our interest [as Ministry of Health] is the output,” he said when contacted yesterday.
List of how districts performed on Covid vaccination (In descending order)
District Vaccinated
Kampala 31012
Rukungiri 4870
Tororo 4405
Kanungu 3934
Mukono 3732
Hoima 3441
Wakiso 3169
Kasese 2632
Jinja 2542
Masaka 2539
Mbarara 2521
Buikwe 2391
Busia 1895
Lira 1789
Zombo 1761
Bushenyi 1697
Gulu 1629
Iganga 1512
Mityana 1485
Pakwach 1457
Arua 1345
Kabale 1299
Kalungu 1239
Nakasongola 1198
Kumi 1187
Butaleja 1138
Isingiro 1133
Kyotera 1058
Mubende 1058
Mbale 1057
Yumbe 998
Katakwi 975
Ntungamo 975
Namisindwa 973
Rakai 926
Ibanda 925
Budaka 904
Rubanda 859
Kisoro 843
Bududa 828
Kayunga 814
Bukomansimbi 808
Lwengo 804
Kabarole 777
Soroti 740
Bukedea 662
Bundibugyo 650
Kamwenge 615
Kitagwenda 594
Pallisa 592
Rwampara 589
Kaliro 581
Masindi 530
Terego 526
Nebbi 525
Kiboga 491
Mitooma 489
Bugweri 472
Kakumiro 466
Kotido 461
Koboko 458
Buhweju 452
Butebo 437
Luuka 430
Mayuge 430
Apac 413
Adjumani 412
Rubirizi 408
Kalangala 407
Maracha 407
Bugiri 399
Lyantonde 392
Kiryandongo 387
Madi-Okollo 384
Kitgum 378
Bulambuli 363
Luwero 342
Lamwo 339
Amuria 307
Kaabong 304
Mpigi 299
Oyam 297
Kyenjojo 296
Dokolo 289
Abim 285
Moyo 283
Sheema 280
Kikuube 274
Bunyangabu 270
Kwania 269
Namutumba 258
Kibuku 239
Napak 232
Kiruhura 230
Moroto 228
Agago 225
Kween 217
Obongi 216
Manafwa 215
Kole 210
Kalaki 206
Kyegegwa 205
Rukiga 203
Sembabule 202
Kapchorwa 188
Gomba 187
Ntoroko 186
Kapelebyong 180
Alebtong 166
Butambala 165
Buliisa 149
Nakaseke 148
Namayingo 147
Pader 145
Kamuli 142
Omoro 140
Kazo 136
Kagadi 118
Kassanda 118
Kyankwanzi 115
Buyende 110
Karenga 98
Nwoya 95
Nabilatuk 93
Kaberamaido 90
Ngora 82
Sironko 70
Otuke 67
Bukwo 62
Kibaale 57
Amolatar 53
Buvuma 50
Amudat 48
Amuru 45
Nakapiripirit 45
Serere 42
