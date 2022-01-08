Covid-19: Rwanda closes 18 hotels for violating rules

A staff of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) screens passengers at a bus station in Kigali, Rwanda on March 22, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Rwanda has also revised Covid-19 rules, with the country now requiring all Rwandans travelling out of the country to be fully vaccinated.

Eighteen major restaurants and hotels in Rwanda’s capital Kigali have been temporarily closed and fined for violating the rules, as the country steps up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

