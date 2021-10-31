Covid-19: Vaccinated Ugandans struggling to access online certificates

Covid-19 vaccination card.

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Ms Jacqueline Asimwe, a 60-year-old woman says she was fully vaccinated in May, but to date, she has failed to get her certificate while other people she was vaccinated with at the same location and day have managed to get theirs.
  • Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health Senior Spokesperson said they are aware of the problem and are working towards addressing it. According to Ainebyoona, delays in getting vaccination cards are due to poor or no data entry.

Many people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot access their online COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
Following the forgery of COVID-19 vaccination cards and the use of fake vaccines, the Health Ministry launched an online portal through, which those vaccinated can check their status and get certificates. 

