Covid relief food: Five interdicted OPM staff back to work

A woman carries a bag of donated flour in Nanyidik Village, Rupa Sub-county, in Moroto District on April 21, 2020, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • The interdiction was lifted following a legal opinion by the Solicitor General.

Five out of the nine staff of the Office of the Prime Minister, who were interdicted in connection with quoting higher prices for Covid-19 relief food suppliers, have been asked to return to work.

