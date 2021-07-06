Covidex can be Uganda’s pathfinder, says former Minister Elioda

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Former Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye has described the Ugandan made supportive Covid-19 medication, Covidex, as game changer in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda.

"Covidex can be the pathfinder for Uganda to build a vibrant sustainable biomedical research and development enterprise that not may only bring in more wealth and jobs into the country but above all and more importantly also help reduce disease burden and promote good health, wellbeing and happiness of our citizens," he said on Monday.

Dr Tumwesigye, who was also once a minister of health stressed that the population has shown trust -by giving support to the product manufacturer.

"I am happy that the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation not only came in to support Prof Patrick Ogwang with meagre research and innovation resources but also supported him in developing the Artavol malaria prevention innovation," he added.

He also pointed that Uganda has enormous potential to develop drugs for Diabetes, cancer, kidney diseases among others.

"With significant funding, the National Research and Innovation Program can take this country to the upper middle income status sooner," Dr Tumwesigye said

Advertisement

Covidex medicine was developed by scientists at Mbarara University of Science and Technology led by Prof Patrick Ogwang.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) last week approved the use of Covidex with its clinical trials pending.