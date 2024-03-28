CSOs demand more access to financial services for women 

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have called for inclusive financing for women, saying it is a vital step towards economic empowerment and breaking the cycle of poverty.

The call was made during a dialogue organised by the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) alongside partners from academia and CSOs including Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), Public Health Ambassadors Uganda (PHAU), Community Empowerment for Rural Development (CEFORD), and the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET).

The stakeholders said women face several challenges in accessing formal financial services including cultural barriers such as restricted movement as well as unfavourable legal and regulatory policies.

The State Minister for the Elderly, Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi, called for “workable solutions that address the existing challenges hindering women’s access to inclusive financing and leadership opportunities, and to foster collaboration among government representatives, development organisations and other key stakeholders to collectively work towards achieving inclusive financing initiatives”.

Empower girls

He called on women in “powerful” positions to empower and mentor girls to take up leadership positions.

The executive director of Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), Ms Rita Aciro, said: “To me, when women are given resources and are included in the economy, such as having access to credit, savings, and insurance, they can actively participate in that economy to generate income at the household level, but also to ensure that they contribute towards the growth of the economy, and the development of the nation.”

She added: “Nobody should lie to us that you can have confidence, build social networks, be respected, and be part of leadership if you do not have resources. You cannot efficiently participate in public discourse if you do not have resources. Probably that is why everyone is fighting to go to Parliament because that is where they think there is easy money and will have a voice.”

Gals Forum International founder Esther Namboka urged women to embrace technology.

“Get involved in the social media spaces to promote your businesses and initiatives….you will go far,” Ms Namboka said.

Educationist Alimah Komuhangi advised women to get out of their comfort zones and network as a strategic way of attaining more opportunities for themselves.

The country project coordinator of Advancing Gender Equality through Civil Society (AGECS), a sub-project under the Aga Khan Foundation (Uganda), Ms Damalie Amaguru, said the dialogue was crucial to advocate for inclusive financing mechanisms that will empower women and enhance their leadership and economic opportunities in the country.