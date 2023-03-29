Cultural leaders want Shs5m salary doubled

Cultural leaders have asked the government to increase their privileges, monthly salaries and accord them more “recognition”.

Sande Papa Emulot, the Emorimor of the Iteso cultural institution, said the Shs5m given to them as a monthly salary was not enough to help them run the various demands of the cultural institutions.

“The Shs5m given to us as salary by the central government is too small. We think this money should be increased to Shs10m if the leaders of the various institutions are to comfortably do their work,” Emulot said.

The Emorimor was speaking at the weekend on behalf of all leaders of cultural institutions during the burial of Philip Wanyama Bahama II, the Obwen’engo Wa'Bugwe, at Busumba Village, Dabani Sub-county, Busia District.

Omwe'nengo died early this month in a hospital in India where he had been taken for treatment.

The Emorimor said whereas the late had been enthroned and had his name gazzetted close to five years ago, he had allegedly not received privileges owed to him by the government, including an official car.

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality Member of Parliament, said as Parliament, they appropriated budgets for all cultural institutions, and wondered why the Omwe’nengo had not received his official car and other privileges.

However, Peace Mutuuzo, the state minister for Gender, who was in attendance, said plans were underway to ensure that the Obwen’engo Bwa ‘Bugwe were given all privileges, including money to run the cultural institution.

She said: “We have embarked on a phased disbursement of funds and by May of this year, this cultural institution should be able to receive Shs65m.”

Following the death of Obwen’engo Wanyama, his son, Robert Obara was installed as the new leader of the cultural institution since they operated a hereditary system of administration.

At the burial, however, the new king was not present because he is barred by culture and traditions of the institution from looking at a dead body.

The Rt Rev Samuel Egesa Bogere, the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, who presided over the burial ceremony, preached against acts of corruption and sodomy, and called upon those opposed to homosexuality to rise up and against what he called “an ungodly vice”.

Barbara Nekesa, the national treasurer for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, described the late Wanyama as “a strong pillar who promoted unity and education in the District”.

Rukia Nakadama, the third deputy prime minister, who was the chief mourner, praised the late leader for his effort towards the revival of the cultural institution that had collapsed about 100 years ago due to colonial interference.

At about 5:30pm, the hearse carrying the body of the late king, who was accorded a state burial, snaked out from Busumba Primary School playgrounds where prayers were held and headed to his home for burial.