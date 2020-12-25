Death toll in Lake Albert accident rises to 24

By Francis Mugerwa More by this Author

The number of people who perished in an accident on Lake Albert has reached 24, security officials have said, after more bodies were retrieved Friday.

A joint team of UPDF and police marines is still searching missing bodies on the lake following the December 22 boat accident.

The boat carrying more than 50 passengers and good was en route from Songalendu landing site to Panyimur Market in Pakwach District when it was hit by a strong wind, according to survivors.

Survivors said the boat capsized about 4 kilometres from the landing site.

"The number of people on boat before accident is still not yet established although 21 people are known to have been rescued alive and 24 bodies retrieved from water by a joint team of UPDF, police marines and local fishermen," said Capt Favourite Rugumayo, the UPDF Marine Brigade Spokesperson.

According to security officials involved in the search and rescue operation, the chances of rescuing more people alive are becoming slim.

Advertisement

"We appeal to all water users to be cautious before boarding any boat. They should ensure the boat has lifesaving equipment such as life jackets and buoys for use in case of any eventuality," the Marine Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Micheal Nyarwa said.