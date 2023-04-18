Decision to shift St Mary’s minor seminary from Virika to Butiiti angers locals

The decision by Fort Portal Catholic Diocese to shift St Mary’s Minor Seminary from Virika in Fort Portal to the former St Augustine's Primary Teachers College Butiiti in Kyenjojo District has sparked anger among Christians and locals.

The Monitor has learnt that the decision to shift the seminary was passed in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Portal on March 18, 2023.

The same meeting also resolved to institute a steering committee chaired by Mr Aloysius Rujumba that would oversee the shifting of the Seminary from the current premises to Butiiti.

The diocese's decision comes after the government phased out all non-core Primary Teachers Colleges (PTCs) across the country last year.

A section of residents from Kyenjojo District has since held demonstrations protesting the decision by the diocese saying the government had promised to turn the college into a health training institution.

Ms Emmanuel Naturinda, a resident of Butiiti said it is unfortunate that leaders of the diocese rejected the Ministry of Education's plan to turn the college into a government health training institution which would be more useful.

“This is the only opportunity we are having to have a government health institution and it is what the government had suggested to the diocese after phasing out the college. But to our disappointment, we heard that they want to shift seminary to this place,” he said.

He said if the diocese insists on shifting the seminary, they will mobilize all Christians to shun attending all church functions including going to church on Sunday.

Ms Getrude Tibakanya, the chairman board of governors for the college, said in all meetings they have held with the Bishop and the ministry, their proposal was for a health training institution but the diocese was always silent not disclosing what they wanted to use the college for.

The Kyenjojo District Chairman, Mr Gilbert Rubaihayo, said shifting the seminary from Fort Portal to Kyenjojo will benefit few members of the community since it only enrols catholic students.

“The diocese never allowed us to share our views, it made their final decision, but my appeal to them is that they should change their decision because the public is not happy with them,” he said.

Health training institution according to the ministry would encompass all levels such as; certificates, diplomas, degrees, masters and PHDs in disciplines of nursing, clinical medicine, medical records, midwifery, and dental among others.

The Ministry of Education officials are expected to meet Bishop Robert Muhiirwa of Fort Portal Diocese on June 27, 2022, for final approval.