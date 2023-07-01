Delayed law reforms creating quack surveyors, stakeholders say

The president of the Institution of Surveyors of Uganda has linked the continuous existence of quack surveyors to the delayed law reforms.

Leader of the institution, Alozius Gonza said the current Surveyors Act of 1934 is old-fashioned and does not address issues that are affecting surveyors, including digital transformation gaps, which has led to the rise of fake surveyors.

“These laws are currently outdated yet very many things have changed. Someone can now do a survey using a phone to pick accurate coordinates while others are using drones which are not catered for in the law for us to be able to incorporate them in our data set,” he said.

“They need a backing law in terms of quality of the data, information that you are picking which kind of people are able to do such work...” he explained to Monitor at the side-lines of the memorial lecture of the late Kaija Katuramu at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on June 30.

According to Gonza, they are in discussions with government to amend the Survey Act of 1934- and formulate the Valuation Bill which will solve the existing problems.

“We have the Valuation Bill which will define who a valuer is because in Uganda we don’t have a law governing valuation and who should do that. We are seeing people attaching a big amount on cheap properties which will be addressed by the valuation Bill,” he noted.

“The speed at which these law reforms are being done is not favouring us but we are working hand in hand with the government such that the ministry of land can realise the dangers we are having and ensure that these challenges are addressed,” he emphasized.

Gonza’s remarks come at a time when surveyors are pinned on continuous land wrangles in the country.

‘Emulate Katuramu’

The late Katuramu was the founder and first president of the Institution of Surveyors of Uganda. On Friday, he was described as the most authentic, truthful and professional surveyor this country ever produced.

Junior lands minister Sam Mayanja (R) interacting with some family members of late surveyor Kaija Katuramu (portrait) during his memorial lecture in Kampala on June 30, 2023. PHOTO/BUSEIN SAMIR

Speaking at the function, lands state minister Sam Mayanja called upon the surveyors to emulate Katuramu’s work and clean the dying image of surveyors in the country.

“Many surveyors do not put integrity in their work. What do you benefit by pushing your integrity inside the carpet? You will never lose by sticking to professionalism, honesty and ethics,” he said

Government, he said, will continue supporting the surveyors in the country until they all work in a professional manner.