Democracy icon Ssemo to receive official burial

President Museveni directed on Saturday morning that Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere be accorded an official burial following his passing on Friday.

The announcement came after two separate letters that informed the government about the death of Ssemogerere—the first from his brother John Kawanga, and another from Democratic Party President General who doubles as Justice minister, Mr Norbert Mao.

Mr Kawanga’s letter was sent to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja while Mr Mao’s went straight to President Museveni via his principal private secretary, Dr Kenneth Omona.

Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister in charge of the presidency, revealed in a tweet on Saturday that “all arrangements are, accordingly, underway.”

Ssemogerere’s remains were returned to his home in Rubaga on Saturday afternoon and were received by the widow, Germina. A requiem mass will take place today at 2pm at Rubaga Cathedral before the deceased is laid to rest on Monday.

There had been fears that the burial committee would reject the offer of an official burial. This is the picture that emerged during the vigil. Former Rubaga North lawmaker Moses Kasibante backed the snub, reasoning that “the life of our late leader is contrary to those who now want to give an official funeral. Mr Kasibante added that “Ssemogerere has been a symbol of democratic principles—Peace, truth, Justice.”

Sunday Monitor, however, understands that the burial committee has no qualms with an official burial as long it fits in their programme.





Eulogies

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Parliament, hailed Ssemogerere for not being “double-faced like many current politicians.” The LoP described the deceased as “an unwavering believer and preacher of the rule of law.”

“He preached tolerance and respect in the face of a growing culture of political intolerance, loved his Country and was a loyal and ardent supporter of his Kingdom with immense love to his king and church—the key institutions that nurtured him into those values for which the World saw and embraced him,” Mr Mpuuga said.

At a night vigil held at the home of Dr Ssemogerere in Rubaga on Friday, Mr Mao was conspicuous by his absence. In his absence, veteran politician Dr Kizza Besigye scorned the Justice minister for choosing to work under a failed system.

“Some of you who may remember, when I was at the vigil of Dr Lulume Bayiga’s father, I foretold that DP would be taken as Museveni has taken over all other systems,” Dr Besigye said.





UID vision

During the evening of his life, Dr Ssemogerere, who was recognised by Kabaka Mutebi in 2020 as an icon of peace and freedom, mobilised different opposition parties, clerics and cultural institutions to cooperatively work towards vote protection during elections. He also pushed for an international inquiry into human rights violations by the State.

Through Unity in Diversity (UID), Dr Ssemogerere hoped there would be a joint presidential candidate in the past elections. He cited his case in 1996 when through the Political Forces Cooperation—working with the likes of Ms Cecilia Ogwal, Mr James Rwanyarare, Mr Duncan Kafeero, among others—he attempted to unseat Mr Museveni at the ballot.

During the Friday night vigil, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked political players to embrace Ssemogerere’s vision.

“He left a milestone, bringing different formations and agreeing on an agenda to be pursued. He has written many documents, proposing structural reforms and a total overhaul of the constitution and re-aligning our politics that have been distorted by the regime,” Mr Lukwago said.

The UID formation draws membership from the opposition and religious institutions with members such as the minister for Special Duties at Mengo, Daudi Mpanga, constitutional lawyer Fred Ssempebwa as well as lawmakers Medard Ssegona and Dr Bayiga Lulume, among others.





No fourth meet

At the time of his death, Ssemogerere wanted a fourth round of meetings to be staged in January.

“We were supposed to meet on Friday at 4pm (the day he died) to finalise arrangements of our fourth meeting,” Mr Sam Muyizi revealed.

The three meetings Dr Ssemogerere had achieved varying degrees of feats. In the first, a wide spectrum of issues was drawn; the second saw a protocol signed; and third principles—including the mission, agenda and key goal of the formation of UID—declared.

Mr Elvis Kintu Nsonyi, who first met Ssemogerere in 1996 while he was in Primary Three, said the deceased emphasised and respected appointments.