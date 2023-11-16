Denmark delegation to benchmark on Uganda’s tourism attraction

A delegation from Denmark is in the country to benchmark on Uganda’s tourism sector focusing on culture and diversity.

The team which is led by Uganda’s Ambassador in Denmark, Ms Margaret Otteskov visited several tourist sights including Lake Mburo National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable for Gorilla Trekking and the Kazinga Channel of Queen Elizabeth National Park, plus Kibale National Park for climate viewing and Chimps.

Speaking to the media during their tour in Kampala on Thursday, Ms Otteskov said that the major aim of the tour is to break new grounds for the Nordic markets in tourism because Denmark is not very familiar with Uganda as they mainly deal with Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda

“While we were attending the tourism exhibition we interacted with a number of groups but the Bravo Company was very interested and that’s why they are here to benchmark on our tourism sector,” she said.

She added that they are mainly promoting eco-tourism and culture and that’s what the group of 14 people have been dealing with and "this is a good start for Uganda."

The acting Executive Director of UTB, Mr Bradford Ochieng, said that in a bid to position Uganda as a preferred tourism destination, UTB together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) have embarked on jointly promoting the destination under the flagship 'Explore Uganda' brand through the High Commissions and Embassies around the world.

“Both UTB and MoFA officials agreed to align annual work plans through the implementation of a joint international marketing strategy, support on the issuance of crisis communications, collaboration with diaspora associations and the promotion of investment in Uganda’s hospitality industry," he said.

Mr Bjarne Jensen from Bravo Tours said that the team is ready to study different options and possibilities for extending businesses in eastern and central Africa.