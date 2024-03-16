Deployment of soldiers on lakes necessary – Gen Muhoozi

The Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and the chairperson of the newly formed Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has defended the deployment of soldiers on lakes, saying it is a necessary measure for a sustainable management of water bodies.

However, Gen Muhoozi was quick to point out that the discipline of individual soldiers leading operations at various landing sites and islands need to be checked to eliminate violations of human rights.

"On the fishing sector, I have heard several complaints about the conduct of our officers, but this [their deployment on lakes] was done in good faith to end illegal fishing. The irregularities are the ones we need to iron out through disciplinary measures," he said while addressing a PLU community forum commonly known as Baraza at Liberation Square in Masaka City on Friday

When he asked the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to expound on the matter, Mr Frank Tumwebaze acknowledged the rampant human rights violations by some soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and revealed that a new unit will soon be deployed to check the validity of allegations.

“We concur with the presidential directive on illegal fishing, but in cases of indiscipline, a new unit will be deployed soon to check how soldiers are doing their work and the validity of claims by the fishing communities,” he noted.

Mr Tumwebaze made remarks as the crowd urged him to consider withdrawing the soldiers from water bodies because they are causing more harm than good.

Gen Muhoozi further urged Ugandans to join him and his group in the fight against corruption that has stunted the development under the nearly 4-decade rule of NRM government.

“Misuse of office and corruption should be fought and that's one of our core values. If that is not done, we shall remain the same, this is the money you pay as taxes, so, no one should misuse it,” he noted.

The barazas, Gen Muhoozi is currently holding across the country, according to organisers, are aimed at encouraging Ugandans to work hard to overcome poverty, embrace government programmes and protect the environment.

This was Gen. Muhoozi’s first public event since he rebranded his MK Movement to PLU last month.

Mr Haruna Kasolo, the coordinator of PLU in Greater Masaka and also state Minister in charge of Microfinance, said Masaka plays a crucial role in the politics of Uganda and urged residents to support Gen Muhoozi and his agenda of improving their livelihoods.

The function was also attended by two Members of Parliament subscribing to the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South Constituency) in Lwengo District and Mr Jimmy Lwanga (Njeru Municipality) in Buikwe District.

Gen Muhoozi, his wife and a team of NUP supporters that allegedly joined PLU. PHOTO | ANTONIO KALYANGO.