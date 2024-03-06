Namyalo to PLU: Do not force Gen Muhoozi on Ugandans

Office of the National Chairman (ONC) head, Ms Hadijah Namyalo has warned that Uganda is not a monarch but a sovereign state where its leaders should be voted by citizens rather than a section of '"selfish people", forcing their candidates on citizens.

“This is the right time Ugandans should be concentrating on work and kicking poverty out of their families. Selfish politicians are diverting them by trying to force their candidates on citizens. Stop bothering our Bazzukulu (grandchildren),” she said on Wednesday while addressing journalists at her office in Kampala.

Her remarks come at a time when a section of Ugandans are fronting the First Son and the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to replace his father in 2026. He also heads the Patriotic League of Uganda, a political pressure group.

Ms Namyalo said some actors from a political pressure group she didn’t mention rolled on the message she delivered during the official launch of the NRM registrar to attack her.

“I said it and I will repeat it, Uganda is not a monarchy. The fact is HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is already warming up to be on the ballot in 2026. So whoever thinks is so powerful should wait until 2026 instead of confusing our people,” she said.

This comes a few weeks after the Justice Minister Mr Nobert Mao advised Mr Museveni to peacefully hand over power before the country goes into political turmoil.

Namyalo urged Ugandans to jump out of the diversion being created by selfish political groups and go to check their details in the NRM register