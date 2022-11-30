Deputy CJ tips magistrates on performance

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera yesterday used the last day of the annual magistrates’ conference in Kampala to urge the more than 400 magistrates and registrars to ensure improved performance of the courts when they return to their work stations.

Justice Buteera, who gave the magistrates a number of tips, said their improved performance will in turn improve the image of the Judiciary.

“We can notify court users of the days when cases are not to be heard at court so that court users do not have to travel only to be told the magistrates are at a conference,” Justice Buteera said.

He added: “We can have regular meetings with our staff and court users, we can ensure that all our files are in the registry when they are active and in archives when completed so that litigants get access to their files when they need them. These are matters we can achieve without any increase in the budget.”

To that effect, the deputy head of the Judiciary said the only thing needed was the increased supervision by mainly Chief Magistrates and Registrars of Courts in their respective jurisdictions.

“These are the people at this conference. Increased supervision and inspections by the Inspector of Courts. The registrars manage, supervise and support the court registries of High Court divisions and circuits, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court,” he said, adding: “All this work of registrars can help our courts to have an overall significant improvement in their disposal. It is, therefore, imperative that you apply the knowledge and skills acquired from this conference on case management and performance to better your performance at your respective stations, which will help all of us to see a transformed and better Judiciary we all desire for.”

Speaking at the same conference, Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, cautioned the magistrates against vices that she said had been taken note of by the Judiciary management.