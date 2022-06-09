Details of renewed clashes in  Apaa emerge

Security agencies in Adjumani District has disputed reports indicating that fresh tribal clashes have erupted between the Madi and the Acholi people residing in the contested Apaa area.

Reports of the fresh attacks started circulating on social media on Monday with viral pictures of injured men whose hands had been cut, while others had arrows stuck in their necks.

Reports indicate that more than 50 huts were burnt and six people were injured in the clashes reportedly carried out by members of the Madi tribe.

However, security sources privy to the information denied the claims, stating that the Apaa area was calm and peaceful and that Acholi and the Madi communities in the area were coexisting peacefully.

Although they confirmed the violent incident, they said the attack occurred inside Zoka Central Forest Reserve, adding that the victims, who were admitted to Gulu Regional and Lacor Hospitals in Gulu City, were illegal loggers.

Brig Bonny Bamwiseki, the UPDF 4th Division commander, declined to speak to Daily Monitor yesterday over the incident but a military source, who was in Apaa on Tuesday to assess the alleged attacks but asked for anonymity, said the victims were from Masaka, Luweero, and Rwanda.

“The pictures you are seeing are genuine and the army together with police from Adjumani drove them to Gulu for treatment, but they were attacked from deep inside Zoka Forest, a protected area but not in the communities,” the source said.

“What was destroyed in the fire were not huts or established homes but makeshift structures being used by illegal loggers. In some of these structures, there were heaps of timbers, and chainsaw machines, while others were burning charcoal,” the source added.

The source said they have established that the incident occurred on Saturday last week inside the forest when participants in a nature walk organised by Adjumani leaders and conservationists around Zoka Forest to mark the World Environment Day turned violent against the illegal loggers and settlers.

