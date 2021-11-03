Acholi leaders accuse govt of inaction over Apaa land

Then Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah (left) looks at some of the torched huts following an attack in the disputed Apaa land in 2017.  PHOTO/ FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The leaders say despite holding several meetings with different stakeholders, the conflict has escalated.

The political leadership in Madi and Acholi sub-regions have accused the government of delayed intervention in ending the conflicts between the Madi and Acholi people over land in Apaa.

