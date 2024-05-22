Dfcu Bank, NMG-U to deepen ties on empowering women, SMEs

Dfcu Bank is actively pursuing deeper and more strategic partnerships with Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) to drive economic impact.



During a courtesy visit by a delegation from NMG-U to the bank on May 20, Mr Charles Mudiwa, the chief executive officer of dfcu Bank, emphasised the potential for collaboration at a more strategic level.

“We are already collaborating in the Rising Woman Initiative but how do we make it grow women in business? How can we support SMEs growth? We are doing the Top 100 Mid-sized company survey. What can we do to make it grow for the business people?,” he said.

Asked what kind of thought leadership he has in mind, Mr Mudiwa highlighted areas such as providing thought leadership in the economy, supporting the growth of women-owned businesses, and extending financial inclusion to those outside the formal economy.

He expressed interest in expanding initiatives like the Rising Woman Initiative to further empower women in business and enhance support for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMES).

Mr Mudiwa also suggested amplifying visibility for companies participating in the annual Top 100 Mid-sized Company Survey and organising symposia and training sessions on financial inclusion.

Citing one of their partners, Rabo Bank, a global leader in agricultural lending, Mr Mudiwa proposed inviting such partners to share insights with local businesses on accessing agricultural financing.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-U, welcomed Mr Mudiwa’s proposals, emphasising the fruitful partnership between the two organisations. She expressed gratitude for dfcu Bank’s involvement in initiatives like the Rising Woman Initiative and the Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey.

This collaboration underscores a broader trend, as other industry leaders like Unilever Uganda have also urged NMG-U to play a prominent role in providing thought leadership and advocating for the private sector.

Last week, Mr Anthony Esyalai, the managing director of Unilever Uganda, emphasised the importance of leveraging media strengths to foster partnerships and lobby groups in critical sectors such as health, banking, and sanitation.