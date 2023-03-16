Dilapidated classrooms worry Bukedea parents, teachers

Parents and staff at Kachonga Primary School in Malera Sub-county, Bukedea District have decried the perilous state of classroom blocks, which they said could collapse on the pupils.

The parents and teachers said some of the classroom blocks have developed huge cracks on the walls.

The school was constructed by christian missionaries in 1938. Since then, only one classroom block was renovated by Red Burnet (now Save the Children) in 1998.

In an interview with the Monitor last Friday, Mr David Omoding, the chairperson of the school management committee, said two of the three blocks were declared unfit for habitation by Bukedea District engineer 10 years ago but they are still being used because they have no other alternative.

Mr Omoding said the desks in the school are not enough for the pupils. He added that there are few desks in the Primary Six and Seven classes.

“Our children sit on the floor and come back home with dirty uniforms,” he said.

When Daily Monitor visited the school last Friday, pupils in one classroom were sitting on a termite mound as they followed lessons.

The head teacher, Ms Grace Akurut, said when it rains or when there are strong winds, all the pupils are gathered in one classroom that is in a better state compred to the others for safety, which marks the end of learning for the day.

Ms Akurut said they sometimes let the pupils go home early when it threatens to rain.

She added that the staff are not enough. The school has only eight teachers, of which one is on study leave.

Ms Akurut further said the staff houses are not enough to accommodate all the teachers and many have to commute from their homes, some of which are as far as 10 to 15km away.

The staff houses available, which were constructed by the parents, can only accommodate three teachers.

“My teachers always report to school late. Some even absent themselves since I cannot monitor them in their homes,” Ms Akurut said.

The school also has only one pit-latrine which is used by both the staff and pupils. The doors of the latrine do not have locks which has forced some of the pupils, especially the girls, to ease themselves in nearby bushes.

Grace Tino, a senior woman teacher, said the girls do this for privacy.

However, the district inspector of schools, Ms Jane Anyango, said many schools in the district are experiencing similar challenges, adding that they informed the Ministry of Education about the issue.

Ms Anyango said the rate of absenteeism of teachers is high in the district, which she blamed on the lack of accommodation.