District fronts deceased Bukedea LC5’s daughter to replace father

The Association of Teso Sub-region chairpersons has fronted the deceased Bukedea District chairperson’s elder daughter to replace the father.

Moses Olemukan, 49, died on December 17 at Mulago Cancer Institute. He had served for seven years.

During his burial on Tuesday at Akuoro Village, Bukedea Sub-county, Mr Stephen Ochola, the Serere District chairperson, who also doubles as the chairperson for Teso District chairperson association, said the deceased stood for the truth, and the rights for the poor people.

“The other day, Members of Parliament (MPs) fronted the son to Patrick Okabe, who was my MP to replace the father, we as LC5 chairpersons, we are also going to back the daughter Loyce Akiror as replacement to the father, who was so dear to us,” Mr Ochola said.

The decision comes amid national debate on this radical shift in democracy, where sons and daughters are being fronted as replacements for their fallen parents.

Mr Ochola said they would pitch camp in Bukedea to aid the daughter of Olemukan in campaigns.

Olemukan is survived by three wives and 15 children.

The daughter, Ms Loyce Akiror, said her father valued humanity, adding that she needs the will of the people of Bukedea to fulfil her father’s dream.

“I’m standing on my feet as the elder daughter of the late Olemukan, but I request for your support, we have lost him but some of his projects are not complete,” she said.

Mr Silas Aogon, the Kumi Municipality MP, said Olemukan was a hardworking leader.

“We are going to help and support the daughter in the by-election,” he said.

Mr John Bosco Ikojo, the Bukedea County MP, said the deceased strived at ensuring unity.

“When the late Olemukan was sick all of us came together to try to fight for his life but God has taken it,” he added.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, who was the chief mourner, delivered the President’s funeral contribution of Shs10m.

“I want to ask the people of Bukedea, the family members and the clan to nominate the daughter, please let’s support her to replace the father,” she said.