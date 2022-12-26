Tayebwa presents deceased MP Okabe's son as replacement in Parliament

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Teyebwa has fronted, Emmanuel Omoding, one of the sons of the deceased Serere County MP, Patrick Okabe as his replacement in Parliament. Tayebwa presented Omoding to the mourners during the funeral of Okabe and his wife, Christine Okabe at their home in Oburin Cell Ochapa Town Council in Serere District on Saturday afternoon.

The couple died in a road crash along the Mbale- Tirinyi highway on December 19, 2022. Tayebwa’s decision was preceded by numerous calls by legislators from Teso who asked voters in Serere to replace Okabe with one of his family members. The Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa was the first to raise the matter on Thursday when Parliament paid tribute to Okabe.

During the funeral, Okupa reiterated the call that was repeated by the State Minister for Teso Affairs, Clement Kenneth Ongalo Obote, the State Minister of Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, and the State Minister for Disabilities, Hellen Asamo. In his speech, Tayebwa informed mourners that one of the sons of the late MP had accepted to carry on the mantle.



Omoding was quickly introduced to the mourners as Tayebwa called the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula to bless Omoding. Mukula said that he had no objection to the proposal, provided the voters approve of the decision. Mukula also called the NRM flag bearer, Phillip Oucor who lost to Okabe in the 2021 general elections to give his view on the proposal. Okabe was voted to Parliament on an independent ticket after losing in the NRM primaries.

But when called to the podium to respond to the request made by the MPs and the family, Oucor said he had not come for politics.

“I came here to mourn my neighbor and friend and my auntie, his wife. I didn’t prepare for politics”, Oucor said and handed the microphone back to Mukula. This left Mukula and the proponents dumbfounded.

Mukula noted that the matter will be handled and harmonized later. When given time to speak, Omoding said that he will continue the “good work” of his father.