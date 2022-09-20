District leader stoned by health worker while inspecting hospital

Police in Kabarole District are investigating circumstances under which a local leader was allegedly stoned by a health worker at Kijura health centre III on Monday evening.

Kibatsi police post officer in-charge Mr David Omaje September 20 said Kibatsi Town Council Councillor Mr Herbert Murungi sustained several head injuries after he was stoned by a health worker.

“We have not arrested the suspect because he also sustained injuries,” he added.

Related Govt unveils tool to monitor private hospitals National

Mr Omaje disclosed that Mr Murungi told police that “he had gone to inspect the health facility where medical workers purportedly tend to abandon duty at night, depriving patients of services.”

The complainant claims he was welcomed by a cleaner who showed him a health worker who had remained at the facility at around 7pm. They exchanged words which resulted into a fight.

“I found only two people at the hospital and when I tried to inquire where other staff members were, health worker Mr Adolf Musinguzi told me to exit the health facility emphasizing that I am not a health worker,” Mr Murungi explained.

He added: “I moved outside the facility and stood at the gate. As I was still making phone calls to other leaders, I saw him coming closer to me with a stone, he hit me on the head and I started bleeding. We started a scuffle until people came and rescued us.”

Confirming the incident, police Tuesday said: “The truth is that the councillor was beaten by a health worker but we tried to save their lives first as they both got injured.”

By press time, the local leader was still admitted at God’s Grace Clinic in Kibatsi Trading Centre for first aid.

“I have several wounds in the head and want to be referred to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for further management. Why should I be beaten for monitoring a government facility which is my duty as local leader?” he wondered.

Mr Murungi further alleged that about two weeks ago, an expectant woman died when she tried to deliver through traditional birth attendants after visiting the hospital while medical workers were away.