Divorce case between businessman Lubega and estranged wife deferred

The hearing of the divorce case between businessman Drake Lubega and his estranged wife Jalia Nagawa Lubega has been deferred to December 6, 2023.

The case in which Ms Nagawa is seeking an order to dissolve her marriage with Mr Lubega and also for disposal of the matrimonial and business property, had come up for the hearing, but the judge was indisposed thus leading to the adjournment.

Ms Nagawa contends that she introduced Mr Lubega to her parents in June 1984 as per the Kiganda custom, and that the two were married on August 1, 1989, under the Kiganda custom of marriage, and that they lived together without having children.

She lists 31 prime properties owned by Mr Lubega from which she wants the court to order disposal.

“That the period I stayed with the respondent (Lubega) was marred with various acts of cruelty against me like being denied conjugal rights, economic servitude and violence which resulted in several miscarriages among others,” she states.

Ms Nagawa, through her lawyers, accuses Mr Lubega of not only abandoning her but also kicking her out of a family business she dedicated all her youthful years to building and growing.

Mr Lubega, in response, denies ever celebrating any marriage with Ms Nagawa as alleged, reasoning that in 1984, which was the time of the alleged marriage, he was already married and living with one Nalongo Peace Lubega with whom they have seven children.

“That in 1992, I separated from Nalongo Peace Lubega and began residing in Banda, Bweyogerere where I met the applicant (Nagawa) and we cohabited for about one year until 1993 when we went our separate ways. That owing to the short period of our relationship, we never had any children,” he states.

Through his lawyers, Mr Lubega states that during the one year he stayed with Ms Nagawa, they never engaged in any joint business as alleged and that she did not make any contributions to his businesses.

Mr Lubaga narrates that in 1994, he met Ms Benita Lubega whom he married in December 2000 and had four children but she later filed for divorce.