Do not be anxious on who next IGP will be – Enanga

The police have warned members of the public to stop speculating on who the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) is likely to be or if the term of office for Mr Martin Okoth Ochola, will be renewed.

Ochola’s term who replaced Gen Kale Kayihura in 2018, is set to expire on March 4. This leaves the public anxious about whether he will be reappointed for this office or the Force will have a new IGP.

Addressing journalists on Monday at police headquarters in Naguru, the Force's spokesperson Fred Enanga warned the public about these speculations.

"The police often get speculations on whether the position of the IGP is going to be renewed or there is going to be a new appointment. In the media we are seeing stories running that there are acts of fights within the top leadership as they lobby for the position," Mr Enanga said.

He added: "We want to inform the public that these allegations are not true. The position of the IGP is a very prestigious public office which takes a lot of hard work and political survey to earn."

According to police, the person of the IGP must be competent in leadership and administration.

"It is not therefore a position that is lobbied but instead eligible persons are thoroughly and vigorously vetted by the police authority and the names forwarded to the appointing authority who is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces that is President Museveni," Mr Enanga said.

He tasked the public to wait and see if the IGP's term of office would be renewed or if a new person would be appointed.