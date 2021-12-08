Do not take drug addicts to court, CSOs urge govt

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

A section of civil society organisations (CSOs) have asked the government to stop the arraignment of drug addicts in court.
The Uganda Harm Reduction Network (UHRN), an organisation that provides treatment and care for people affected by drugs, says such repressive actions have proven to be counterproductive. 

