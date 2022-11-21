Doctor sexually transmits Ebola to girlfriend
What you need to know:
A doctor in Mubende District has sexually transmitted Ebola to his girlfriend, the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has said.
Dr Aceng said the doctor had dismissed scientifically proven facts that Ebola can be sexually transmitted.
“Its (Ebola virus) is sexually transmitted. When I say stay away [from sex] for one year, I am telling you science, and you have to use a condom,” she said on Friday while meeting editors in Kampala.
“Someone tried to experiment it in Mubende, and the woman is in the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU). I won’t mention names, but I laughed at it because it’s even a medical person who thought I was trying to tell stories. The girlfriend is now infected. If she survives, she will come out to tell the story and she will be our ambassador,” the Health minister said.
Dr Aceng told editors that the ministry and its partners are doing their best to contain the Ebola disease to avoid massive spread like previously in West Africa.
“And when Uganda is locked up, we shall have no business. All your international trade will be gone and the international community will take over your news, we don’t want that to happen, we want to continue with our lives,” she said.