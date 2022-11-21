Doctor sexually transmits Ebola to girlfriend

“Its (Ebola virus) is sexually transmitted. When I say stay away [from sex] for one year, I am telling you science, and you have to use a condom,” she said on Friday while meeting editors in Kampala.

“Someone tried to experiment it in Mubende, and the woman is in the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU). I won’t mention names, but I laughed at it because it’s even a medical person who thought I was trying to tell stories. The girlfriend is now infected. If she survives, she will come out to tell the story and she will be our ambassador,” the Health minister said.