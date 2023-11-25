Documentary illuminates stolen artefacts of Africa

Africa’s missing cultural objects scattered around the world in museums and in hands of private collectors along with their reinstitution back to the continent are subject of a new video series.

Dubbed Restitution 101, the series introduces the African public and global community to the critical issues surrounding African heritage restitution while providing historical context to the long-standing discussion on returning Africa’s cultural heritage.

This series comprises five captivating episodes, each delving into a different facet of the restitution space.

Restitution 101 seeks to fan the flames of an engaging intra-African conversation that empowers Africans with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies, nuances, and potential solutions concerning the restitution of our material heritage and human ancestors.

The first episode titled Restitution 101: A History of Theft, which premiered on November 3 at the Nommo Gallery in Kampala, embarks on a journey through history, exploring the complex, violent, and manipulative ways in which heritage items of African origin ended up in Western museums and private collections. The episode features industry experts, Syvlie Njobati and Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, as they unravel the intricate threads that connect the past to the present.

Vision

With a vision to bridge the knowledge gap and foster a broader awareness of restitution, particularly for younger African audiences and those without much background knowledge, Restitution 101 provides an immersive experience, transcending language barriers by offering the series in both English and French.

The viewer discovers the hidden stories and untold truths about Africa’s cultural heritage and the imperative need for its return.

The missing properties are part of Africa’s intangible cultural heritage. The intangible cultural heritage, as defined in the convention that was adopted by the 32nd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), means in the first place the practices, representations, and expressions, as well as the associated knowledge and the necessary skills, that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage.