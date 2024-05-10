Dokolo leaders decry slow response to shocking floods

Local leaders in Dokolo District have criticized the government for not responding adequately to the ongoing floods, which have left over 15,000 families in dire conditions since the beginning of the rainy season.

They have expressed disappointment over the government's slow response to relocate and provide relief aid to those affected by the floods in the northern district, which is prone to disasters.

Severe flooding triggered by rising water levels on Lake Kwania has caused extensive damage in Dokolo, displacing thousands of people and further destroying critical infrastructure, including markets, schools, and health centres.

Mr Fredrick Ogwal Owiny, the Adeknino sub-county chairman, has indicated that the disaster has impacted the livelihoods of those affected and impacted their access to social services.

Mr James Otto Apili, the district chairman, has also criticized the government's lack of action.

“Because of the sluggish response by the government, I distributed cassava tubers from my gardens to the hungry voters. However, this cannot take them beyond three days,” he said.

Government response

The State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, Ms Lillian Aber, has urged patience among the affected population.

“Government was unable to deliver any assistance to Dokolo flood victims urgently because our heavy-duty trucks used in delivering relief aid were sent to Karamoja sub-region, which is facing a similar crisis,” she told this publication.

She, however, assured the Dokolo residents that as soon as the trucks return next week, the relief aid would be delivered to them.

Dr Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, who contested in the recently concluded Dokolo Woman MP by-election, said the situation has been ongoing for a long time but it is now getting to a crisis point.

Dr Alwoc, who is the elder daughter of the late Cecilia Atim Ogwal, recently extended a helping hand to the flood victims, especially those in her home sub-county of Adeknino.

“However, there is a need for a long-term solution to the disaster like relocating the flood victims to government land near Koroto Government Prison in Dokolo Town Council,” she noted.

About floods and its impacts

As a result of climate change, floods are becoming more frequent and intense, posing an immediate physical threat to those affected, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an international humanitarian organisation.