Don’t betray comrades, Kabaka cautions in Easter message

The Kabaka (king) of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has cautioned Ugandans against betrayal and double standards in how they relate with friends, in his Easter message to the country that had undertones of veiled counsel to key actors in the ongoing disagreements in political parties, especially the leading opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

In a two-paged Luganda statement shared by the Buganda information minister, Mr Israel Kazibwe at Bulange Mengo, the king also decried the current economic situation in the country and asked Ugandans to use the Easter season to pray for each other, especially for those struggling to cope.

“The key lesson that we are always reminded about when celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is of Peter denying Jesus and Judas betraying Jesus! We should stick to our convictions so that we are not tricked to betray our own on account of money and wealth,” Kabaka Mutebi II says.

He added: “We must abide by the agreements we usually make even if they are not written and have no witnesses but to trust each other as a people. This issue is very important especially for our leaders and politicians critically as we remember the love, the humility that was displayed in the suffering and resurrection of Jesus Christ”.

HIV/AIDS fight

Kabaka Mutebi II also commended the strides that have been made in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDs in the country.

The Kabaka who was named Africa Goodwill Ambassador by Unaids in 2017 to rally his subjects to end HIV urged the population to double their efforts in the fight against the spread of the virus.

“There is progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS and data shows that the 10 districts in Buganda that were most affected by the HIV/AIDs have reduced to three. This shows commendable progress across the country in the battle against the spread of HIV/AIDs. We urge our people across the country to increase their efforts in the fight against the spread of HIV,” he said.

The monarch further rallied Ugandans to actively engage in the April 7 Kabaka Birthday Run and work towards achieving the aim of raising funds needed to support the fight against the spread of the virus. Nation Media Group Uganda is one of the companies that have come out to support this year’s campaign.