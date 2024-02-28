Kabaka Birthday Run returns for 11th time

Every year many Buganda Kingdom loyalists and friends roll up their sleeves and show their capabilities and love at the Kabaka Birthday Run.

The 11th edition of the annual run will be no less in terms of action, power and love for the attendees when they hit the streets around Mengo Palace on April 7, 2024.

Organised by the Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Airtel Uganda, the Kabaka Birthday Run, a celebration of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s birthday, champions noble global health causes.

This year’s theme, “Ending HIV/AIDs by 2030”, is a continuation of the fight against HIV/Aids. Past campaigns included awareness of fistula and sickle cells.

Last year more than 100,000 kits were sold. Participants take part in the 10km and 5km races around the kingdom’s headquarters in Mengo. Many more others run from their locations around the 18 counties of the kingdom and in the diaspora.

According to UNAIDS, a 2023 survey Indicates that Uganda has recorded progress in combating HIV and AIDS.

However, the rate of the epidemic remains high, calling for measures to keep the infection numbers down as Uganda is ranked fifth globally among countries with the highest HIV burden.

The prevalence of HIV among adults aged 15 to 64 in Uganda is 6.2%: 7.6% among females and 4.7% among males.

This corresponds to approximately 1.2 million people aged 15 to 64 living with HIV in Uganda.

HIV prevalence is higher among women living in urban areas (9.8%) than those in rural areas (6.7%).

The kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga said the transformative power of the run continues to bind all Kabaka’s subjects to the cause.

“We want our people to have a happy and decent livelihood, but the major factor that is going to determine social and economic transformation is health, especially that of the ordinary person because it is the ordinary people that contribute significantly to the growth of any country. We therefore join the efforts of the international community, UN AIDS, Uganda AIDS Commission, and all people involved in promoting our health in the fight against HIV AIDS. And we should all be happy because the Kabaka is a good ambassador for the African continent.”

Mayiga recognised Airtel’s positive contribution towards the Kabaka Birthday Run which has become one of the most successful marathons held in the country.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali, challenged Ugandans to join in on the marathon.

“This year, as we lace up for the Kabaka Birthday Run, let's run for a cause close to our hearts: ending HIV/AIDS. Together, let's channel the spirit of community and run in solidarity with those affected by this global epidemic," Murali said.

Other partners include I&M Bank, Nirvana Water, UNAIDS and the Uganda AIDS Commission.

Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run

Date: April 7, 2024