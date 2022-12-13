Don’t buy drugs from unlicensed dealers, says NDA

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has warned people of Teso Sub-region against buying medicines from unlicensed dealers, saying most of the drugs are fake or have expired.

The caution was made by the regional manager for NDA, Mr Musa Padde, during a one-week sensitisation exercise in Teso last Friday.

Mr Padde said the medicines sold in makeshift markets are not regulated and pose a danger to humans.

“It begins with us who buy, let us stop buying from them to prevent them from killing us,” he said.

Ms Agnes Aujo, the inspector of drugs in the region, said people have been conned of their hard-earned money in exchange for fake drugs.

“I advise the local communities to stop self-medication,’’ she said.

Mr James Eudu, the acting district health officer for Kapelebyong, said more public sensitistation should be carried out to prevent locals from being lured into buying fake drugs.

Mr Michael Okulon, the mayor for Wera Town Council in Amuria District, blamed the vice on unscrupulous medical personnel.

“These hawkers even have prior information on when NDA is going to carry out its operations, so they escape unpunished,’’ he said.

Mr Okulon advised hawkers to visit his office before they display their medicines in the market for verification.

Last years, NDA closed more than 3,000 drug outlets and shops across the country that did not conform to the required standards and regulations.

August crackdown

In August, 10 people suspected of selling illegal human and veterinary medicine were arrested by National Drug Authority officials in Teso Sub-region.

The one-week operation saw traders and hawkers who were found selling drugs without the licences arrested.