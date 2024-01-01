Don’t focus on careers only, remember God, Christians told

Busoga Diocese secretary Canon Patrick Mutalwa, has urged Christians to always remember God in whatever they do rather than “be pulled away by the world.”

Canon Mutalwa, who was addressing a congregation at St James Church in Jinja City as Christians ushered in the New Year on Monday, said “most Christians forget God by focusing more on their businesses.”

“As you love a woman with the child she came with in the marriage, it should be the same with God and His teachings. There is a man who reads all the newspapers a day, but cannot read the Bible. Let us read it and do what it teaches us. Let us not focus only on our businesses,’’ he remarked.

Canon Mutalwa added that God should be number one in our homes and businesses.

He also told Christians to change their attitudes in the New Year.

“Let us forget all the bad practices we had in the previous years like corruption, bribery, and hatred. It is time to change our minds and attitude so that we know what God likes,” he said.

Canon Mutalwa further encouraged Christians to start the New Year with fresh ideas and visions so that they can be prosperous in 2024.

In Kamuli District, Rev Fr Anthony Ssemadaali, the Chaplain of Kamuli Mission Hospital and Midwifery School, advised Christians to make 2024 a year of productivity, peace and food security even as they seek God’s blessings and interventions.

Speaking during the New Year mass at Kamuli Catholic Parish Church, Fr Ssemadaali said “without food security, there is no peace and people should heed to God’s call for working for a living.”

“Let 2024 be a year of food security, family peace and productivity to merit God’s Blessings and providence,” he noted.