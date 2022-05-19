Don’t focus on men’s money before marrige, says Mayiga

The Katikkiro (premier) of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has tasked parents to advise their children to stop focusing on the financial status of men before getting married.

Speaking to a delegation from the Mothers’ Union, which paid a courtesy visit to Bulange Mengo yesterday, Mr Mayiga said youth should not take long to get married after they have finished their studies.

“Youth should stop the tendency of focusing on financial status of men before getting married unless they are targeting old men who have worked for years to have luxurious cars and big residential houses,” he said.

Mr Mayiga said parents have the responsibility to encourage and discipline their children to become responsible citizens.

He said stable homes are created with the support of well-nurtured women.

The premier also urged women to form unions that increase their household income.

“Such unions should help us to groom our children to focus more on love and respect than financial status because money comes at any time but without love nothing can transpire,” he said.

Mr Mayiga advised youth to set up businesses that create sustainable cash flow rather than first constructing luxurious residential houses and buying expensive cars.

Ms Roseline Bingi, the chairperson of Mothers’ Union Namirembe Diocese, applauded the Katikkiro for supporting unions from different parts of the country.

“The support we get from Buganda Kingdom has given us courage to work harder so that we contribute to the development of the country,” she said.

Ms Bingi asked for more health camps, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

“We cannot bring more women on board when they are not healthy, that’s why we advocate for more support so that more are joining the cause,” she said.