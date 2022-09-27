Don’t militarise Ebola fight, FDC tells govt

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has asked the government not to militarise the Ebola response by treating suspected patients, like it was witnessed in the first days of Covid-19 outbreak.

Addressing journalists yesterday at their offices in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, said the population and the government should desist from victimising suspected cases and their families.

“I have already seen the Minister of Health herself in Mubende addressing meetings together with the military. We ask the government not to militarise Ebola because it can be very frightening,” Mr Ssemujju said.

According to him, many people during the Covid-19 outbreak used to hide patients in their homes for fear of being man-handled by police and the military.

“Let us report suspected Ebola patients, but also treat them humanely. Remember when we had Covid-19 here, to be reported to have Covid was like a crime. I remember the first case in my constituency, in Kasokoso, when they called the police, military; the victims, who needed help, saw the armed men storming their houses,” Mr Ssemujju said.