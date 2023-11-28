Don’t undermine your professions, vocational graduates urged

The Chairperson of the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) Council, Dr Ruth Biyinzika Kasolo has called upon graduates from vocational institutes, to desist from undermining their hard-earned qualifications.

Dr Biyinzika said that many graduates from vocational institutes refuse to pursue their careers and instead start admiring degree holders, the majority of whom she said are job seekers.

“There are many people that have four degrees but when they cannot do anything. A person with a vocational skill will always survive in all circumstances,” she said while officiating at the 13th graduation ceremony of Jimmy Sekasi Business Institute (JSBI) at Sharing Hall-Nsambya on Tuesday, November 28.

“When you are seeking employment abroad, the first question they will ask is ‘what can you do?’ That is why such skills are paramount, especially in situations where the government is trying hard to curb the unemployment crisis. If all Ugandans prioritise people’s skills rather than their levels of education, the situation would be extremely fine now,” she added.

The institution’s Principal, Mr Smax Kakungulu said that a total of 128 candidates graduated in different disciplines, including; pastry, bakery and cookery, hotel and institutional catering, catering management, and culinary arts among others.

Left to right: Jimmy Sekasi Business Institute director Mr Male Kyewalabye, the institute's Chancellor Prof Edward Baale and Chairperson of the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) Council Dr Ruth Biyinzika Kasolo, during the institute's 13th graduation ceremony in Nsambya, Kampala on November 28, 2023. PHOTO | FRANK BAGUMA

Prof Edward Baale, the JSBI Chancellor called upon the graduates to embrace change, harness their creativity and remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.

“Success is not solely measured by individual achievement but also by a positive impact you create in other people’s lives. Your education here has not only provided you with technical know-how but also instilled in you the values of integrity, responsibility and empathy,” he said.