DP pledges to promote Oulanyah’s legacy of upholding reconciliation

Opposition Democratic Party (DP) has pledged to promote the legacy of the former Speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah of upholding reconciliation thus renewing their call for a national dialogue.

DP Spokesperson, Mr Okoler Opio, said that since DP has been at the forefront of seeking reconciliation, the country needs a platform to clear the underlying sentiments, which are dividing Ugandans.

“The Rt. Hon Oulanyah has been spoken of as the glue that was holding the greater north together. He has left a legacy of reconciliation as such, we desire that his death keeps us stronger and united through promoting his legacy,” Mr Okoler said on Tuesday, during their weekly media briefing.

“The sentiments created by actions of our forefathers but manifesting through our actions and words must be addressed outright. We need a platform where we can rest our sentiments, dishonesty, speculations, polarization and begin a new normal,” he further explained.

Mr Okoler also added that DP denounces the politics of stigmatization, tribalism and violence, as well as ostracising the people with whom one does not share political beliefs, which he said has subsisted for quite some time and is taking center stage of the country’s body politic.

“It is our considered view that the politics of radicalism founded on hatred should not be accorded space in our country, it is bad, it is breaking our cultural establishments, and it is breaking our cultural norms,” he said.

The party also noted that the circumstances surrounding Oulanyah’s death continue to polarise opinions, which has buttressed their demand for the government to release a comprehensive medical report detailing the cause of the former Speaker’s death.

“This will allay the fears and set still the controversies as opposed to the piecemeal method of releasing information appearing concomitantly with threats from government,” he said.

Meanwhile according to the burial program released by the government on Tuesday, the Speaker emeritus’ body is expected to arrive at Entebbe International airport on Friday April 01, 2022 at 2.00 pm aboard the Ethiopian Airlines.

The casket will be received with full honors. A few leaders and family members will be allowed at this ceremony. Immediately after, the casket will be handed over to A plus Funeral Management. This will be followed by a weeklong series of programs including the body lying in state, a state funeral, before he is finally laid to rest next week on Friday [April 8].