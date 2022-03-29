Dollo apologises to Kabaka over Oulanyah vigil attack

Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has “unequivocally [and] unreservedly” apologised to the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, over his remarks that the king was airlifted for treatment in Germany in a presidential jet.

In comments at a vigil for Jacob Oulanyah, the deceased speaker of the 11th Parliament, Mr Owiny-Dollo, in rebuke of what he called “lumpens…wicked” Baganda elements who demonstrated over Oulanyah’s travel abroad for specialised care, said:

“But your ethnic leader, you, you, you who were demonstrating, your ethnic leader was transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds. He was not entitled. You did not demonstrate…only a wicked person can fight a person who is fighting for his life, only a super wicked person can fight the dead. For us, it is an abomination which has no name.”

The claims, which remained unsubstantiated, sparked a deluge of criticism against the head of Judiciary, with some commentators, among them Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze, asking him to resign.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, whose supporters the CJ berated, accused him of personalising and “ethnicising” legitimate questions about bad governance and the country’s poor health infrastructure, resulting in senior state officials flying for treatment overseas and in some cases dying there.

In a March 25 rejoinder, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Peter Charles Mayiga, without mentioning the CJ by name, cautioned “leaders at all levels” to avoid making “unfounded statements, which can cause unwarranted debates” and more grief to a deceased’s family.

“Death cause[s] shock, grief and anguish and it often makes emotions run high. This is why it is required of all of us to be calm during difficult times like this,” Mr Mayiga wrote, recollecting a strong historical bond between the Baganda and Acholi, the latter being the tribe of both Mr Owiny-Dollo and Oulanyah.

The Katikkiro also clarified that the Kabaka took a commercial KLM Airlines flight from Entebbe to Germany during the August 2021 trip, not a presidential flight.

In response to our inquiries on Monday about the backlash and whether he would resign, Mr Owiny-Dollo said he was emotional and “I made a wrong and inappropriate reference to His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda”.

“I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly, and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference; and also hereby, tender my apology to His Majesty, the Kabaka. I will immediately hereafter communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing, registering this apology,” he noted.

Mengo welcomed the apologies, with kingdom spokesman Noah Kiyimba saying: “that [apology] is what is expected from a person of his [Owiny-Dollo’s] level because even his position means a lot to Ugandans, why should we have issues amongst us which can be resolved”?

The Chief Justice heads the Judiciary, which is one the three arms of government, and he ranks number four in the national order of precedence.

Mr Kayimba, without disclosing the source of his information, said he was aware that some voices were dissuading the Chief Justice from apologising to the Kabaka and Buganda, but his contrition is “remarkable and good for both sides”.

“We request all the Kabaka’s subjects to accept the Chief Justice’s apology so that we continue working together as we have been because everyone needs his services in the country,” the spokesman added.

In his response to this publication, Mr Owiny-Dollo said he ad-libbed at the vigil last week because his “grief and pain [were] exacerbated by those who had exhibited unthinkable callousness while the Speaker was fighting for his life; and have continued to do so even as he lies dead”.

“I castigated the perpetrators of these evil deeds in no uncertain language,” he said, referring to his tirade against individuals who demonstrated outside the hospital where Oulanyah, flown out by a chartered plane in critical condition, was admitted and receiving treatment in the United States.

The Chief Justice last week said only a “fool … a stupid person thinks they should fight someone they hold different views with- both in life and in death”.

Owiny-Dollo on Monday reiterated his attack on the protestors, characterising them as individuals “… who mercilessly tormented Jacob Oulanyah at the time he needed compassion most; and who continue to inexplicably dance on his grave”.

“… this contravenes our much-cherished African culture, and it must be condemned by all people of good will,” he said.

No tribalist

He denied accusations, in the wake of his strident comments, that he is a tribalist.

Justice Owiny-Dollo reiterated his call to the majority Baganda who he said are good people not to allow their region go to abyss, like Acholi did, by failing to rein in a few wayward elements.

“On this, I speak from experience; the Acholi having suffered the tragic repercussions caused in part by our failure to shun and restrain those who were ill-placed to occupy position as opinion leaders, influencing the course of events in our society for which we have paid a heavy price,” he said.

Full Dollo statement

Last week, during the vigil held at the home of the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, I made a speech that was laden with unbearable grief and pain for the demise of our departed brother.

This grief and pain [were] exacerbated by those who had exhibited unthinkable callousness while the Speaker was fighting for his life; and, have continued to do so even as he lies dead. I castigated the perpetrators of these evil deeds in no uncertain language.

However, in the course of this emotional expression, I made a wrong and inappropriate reference to His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda. I hereby unequivocally, unreservedly, and of my free volition, wholly retract that reference; and also hereby, tender my apology to His Majesty, the Kabaka. I will immediately hereafter communicate to the Katikkiro of Buganda in writing, registering this apology.

Otherwise, I stand firm in my castigation of those who mercilessly tormented Jacob Oulanyah at the time he needed compassion most; and, who continue to inexplicably dance on his grave. I reiterate that this contravenes our much-cherished African culture, and it must be condemned by all people of good will.

I also reiterate the statement I made about my admiration of, and long-standing association with, the people of Buganda among whom I have lived for the greater part of my life. I call upon them to be wary of people who are now seen as representing the views of Buganda, but instead tarnish the great name of Buganda. On this, I speak from experience; the Acoli having suffered the tragic repercussions caused in part by our failure to shun and restrain those who were ill-placed to occupy position as opinion leaders influencing the course of events in our society, for which we have paid a heavy price.

I reiterate my appeal to the people of Buganda to learn from our experience. In this regard, I do profusely hail Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga for his press release which has demonstrated maturity, magnanimity, soberness, and a conciliatory tone. That reflects and displays the true nature of the Buganda I have always proudly associated myself with.

