DPP driver knocks Boda Boda carrying woman, pupil

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was Tuesday forced to issue a public apology following social media outrage after one of their officials' car knocked a woman and her school-going child riding on a Boda Boda.

The crash which was captured on a phone camera by a bystander and widely shared on social media happened at Kibuye roundabout, Kampala, involving one of the ODPP’s official cars, Reg. No. UG 1059 J.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) expresses its sincere regret for the traffic incident that occurred this morning at Kibuye roundabout wherein one of the ODPP security backup vehicles collided with a motorcycle carrying a woman and her school-going child,” said the DPP spokesperson, Jacquelyn Okui.

Although Okui said they had reached out to the victims and were working closely with police authorities to manage the situation and ensure that they receive all the necessary support, cases of indiscipline by government drivers on Ugandan roads are common, partly due to impunity.

But Ms Okui said: “We understand that the safety of all individuals on the road is paramount, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Past incidents

In June 2020, a government vehicle knocked a five-year-old baby dead, leaving the mother and another relative seriously injured.

The accident occurred at Bushalif Trading Centre, Nawaikona Sub-county along the Tirinyi-Mbale highway, two miles from Namutumba Town.

In September 2022, 37-year-old Julius Mugarura was knocked dead by an army truck that was driving on the wrong side of a one-way lane around Mulago Hospital, Kampala.

In December 2023, a driver of a police patrol car handed himself to law enforcers at Pader Central Police Station after he knocked a soldier dead.

The deceased was identified as Corporal Zadock Ojok, a member of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in Pader District.