Govt driver remanded over knocking Kagadi protester dead

A driver attached to Kagadi District local government has been remanded over knocking a demonstrator dead in February 2024.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old driver Stephen Tibihikiira appeared before Kagadi Magistrate Court where he was committed to custody until March 26, 2024 on charges of “causing the death of a demonstrator in Muhorro Town Council on February 26.”

Court heard that on February 26, 2024, at approximately 9:30am, Tibikiira caused the death of 28-year-old Tuhaise Magezi in Igurika Village along Muhooro-Bwikara Road, Kagadi District, while driving a government vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public.

Tuhaise was among demonstrators protesting against the poor state of the 31-kilometer Muhorro-Ndaiga Road.

Remanding Tibihikiira to Mambugu-Kagadi Prison on Tuesday, Kagadi Grade One Magistrate Edward Kayukyi emphasized that Tibikihikiira is accused of causing death through reckless driving, contrary to the Ugandan traffic and road safety law amended in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tibihikiira pleaded not guilty to the charge while Kagadi District senior state prosecutor Bushira Nakanyike disclosed that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

The court denied bail to the accused despite demand by his lawyer Adonia Tiberondwa of Ssetimba and Co. Advocates.

The driver was arrested on February 27 by police in Kagadi District after a video went viral on social media, showing a speeding car hitting the protestor dead.