DPP sanctions corruption charges against Minister Kitutu, to appear in court

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has sanctioned charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony against Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu Kimono for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has consented to the charges. The Police have been directed to produce the Minister in court for plea tomorrow,” the ODPP tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Ms Kitutu who is said to be in police custody is accused of failing to deliver iron sheets and other relief items meant for Karamoja, some of which she allegedly diverted to non-intended beneficiaries, including her close relatives.