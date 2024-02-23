DPP transfers 39 prosecutors

At least 39 state prosecutors have, in a fairly huge shake-up, been transferred to different duty stations across the country by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

According to the press statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the DPP, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, 13 of these staff are at the rank of Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions (ADPPs) and will head Regional Offices.

Ms Okui said the regional offices were created to supervise Resident State Attorneys (RSAs) and Resident State Prosecutors (RSPs) to improve coordination and communication between the head office and field stations.

“The transfers have been effected for staff versatility, to provide staff with new opportunities, and in public interest,” read in part the statement issued by the DPP’s office, adding: “It is envisaged that the transfers will lead to more efficient and effective service delivery.”

She said the latest transfers of the Assistant DPPs take effect on April 2, 2024.

THE TRANSFERS