DPP transfers 39 prosecutors
What you need to know:
At least 39 state prosecutors have, in a fairly huge shake-up, been transferred to different duty stations across the country by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
According to the press statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the DPP, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, 13 of these staff are at the rank of Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions (ADPPs) and will head Regional Offices.
Ms Okui said the regional offices were created to supervise Resident State Attorneys (RSAs) and Resident State Prosecutors (RSPs) to improve coordination and communication between the head office and field stations.
“The transfers have been effected for staff versatility, to provide staff with new opportunities, and in public interest,” read in part the statement issued by the DPP’s office, adding: “It is envisaged that the transfers will lead to more efficient and effective service delivery.”
She said the latest transfers of the Assistant DPPs take effect on April 2, 2024.
THE TRANSFERS
NAME FROM TO
Akello Florence-ADPP Masindi Mukono as RO
Okello Richard-ADPP Arua Masindi as RO
Bagada Alex-ADPP Soroti Arua as RO
Betty Agola-ADPP Mpigi Lira as RO
Bikhole Rachel-ADPP Headquarters Mpigi as RO
Kalinaki Brian-ADPP Lira Masaka as RO
Amumpaire Jennifer-ADPP Masaka Kampala as RO
Namakoye Catherine-ADPP Kampala Gulu as RO
Ojok Alex Michael-ADPP Mbale Jinja as RO
Nyanzi Gladys-ADPP Jinja Soroti as RO
Rukundo Martin-ADPP Gulu Mbarara as RO
Moses Onencan-ADPP Mbarara Nakawa as RO
Tumuheise Rosemary-ADPP Nakawa Mbale as RO
Jatiko Thomas-ADPP Headquarters Deputy Head ICD
Kyomuhendo Joseph-CSA Headquarters Head, Anti-Human Trafficking Division
Dr. Daisy Nabasitu-ADPP Study leave Land Crimes Department
Kyasimire Jackline-SSA ACD Ntungamo as RSSA
Najjuko Brenda-SSA Kiryandongo Nansana as RSSA
Rukundo Roselyn-SSA Nansana Kiryandongo as RSSA
Nabwire Racheal-SSA Nakasongola Nakifuma as RSSA
Kiconco Agnes-SSA Wakiso Matugga as RSSA
Nakayiza Justine-SSA Matugga Nakasongola as RSSA
Amumpaire Joanita-SSA Lugazi Njeru As Rssa
Nareeba Jean-SA Buganda Road Gulu as SA
Nyipir Getrude-SSA Gulu ACD as SSA
Mugamba David-SSA ACD Jinja as SSA
Orogot Pamela-SSA Jinja ACD as SSA
Ariong Stephen-SSA ACD Kabale as SSA
Mwesigwa Raymond-SSA Kabale ACD as SSA
Nakagwa Catherine-SSA Hoima Nabweru as SSA
Ayebare Proscovia-SA Nabweru Hoima as SA
Zawedde Esther-SA Bukedea Lira as SA
Mulemezi Herbert-SA Kumi Wakiso as SA
Niwagaba Faith-SA Nakawa Nabweru as SA
Luzinda Bernard-SSP Study leave Kyankwanzi as RSSP
Bagonza Stephen-SSP Study leave Bunyangabu as RSSP
Yoga Henry-SSP Study leave Kibuku as RSSP
Amuto Pamela-SSP Busunju Buganda Road as SSP
Nyambaju Immaculate-SSP Makindye Busunju as RSSP