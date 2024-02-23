DPP transfers 39 prosecutors

Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo.  Photo/File

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Ms Okui said the regional offices were created to supervise Resident State Attorneys (RSAs) and Resident State Prosecutors (RSPs) to improve coordination and communication between the head office and field stations.

At least 39 state prosecutors have, in a fairly huge shake-up, been transferred to different duty stations across the country by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

According to the press statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the DPP, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, 13 of these staff are at the rank of Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions (ADPPs) and will head Regional Offices.

Ms Okui said the regional offices were created to supervise Resident State Attorneys (RSAs) and Resident State Prosecutors (RSPs) to improve coordination and communication between the head office and field stations.

Related

“The transfers have been effected for staff versatility, to provide staff with new opportunities, and in public interest,”  read in part the statement issued by the DPP’s office, adding: “It is envisaged that the transfers will lead to more efficient and effective service delivery.”

She said the latest transfers of the Assistant DPPs take effect on April 2, 2024.

THE TRANSFERS

NAME                              FROM             TO
Akello Florence-ADPP    Masindi     Mukono as RO
Okello Richard-ADPP    Arua     Masindi as RO
Bagada Alex-ADPP    Soroti     Arua as RO
Betty Agola-ADPP    Mpigi     Lira as RO
Bikhole Rachel-ADPP    Headquarters    Mpigi as RO
Kalinaki Brian-ADPP    Lira     Masaka as RO
Amumpaire Jennifer-ADPP    Masaka     Kampala as RO
Namakoye Catherine-ADPP    Kampala     Gulu as RO
Ojok Alex Michael-ADPP    Mbale     Jinja as RO
Nyanzi Gladys-ADPP    Jinja     Soroti as RO
Rukundo Martin-ADPP    Gulu     Mbarara as RO
Moses Onencan-ADPP    Mbarara     Nakawa as RO
Tumuheise Rosemary-ADPP    Nakawa     Mbale as RO
Jatiko Thomas-ADPP    Headquarters    Deputy Head ICD
Kyomuhendo Joseph-CSA    Headquarters    Head, Anti-Human Trafficking Division
Dr. Daisy Nabasitu-ADPP    Study leave    Land Crimes Department
Kyasimire Jackline-SSA    ACD    Ntungamo as RSSA
Najjuko Brenda-SSA    Kiryandongo    Nansana as RSSA
Rukundo Roselyn-SSA    Nansana    Kiryandongo as RSSA
Nabwire Racheal-SSA    Nakasongola    Nakifuma as RSSA
Kiconco Agnes-SSA    Wakiso    Matugga as RSSA
Nakayiza Justine-SSA    Matugga    Nakasongola as RSSA
Amumpaire Joanita-SSA    Lugazi    Njeru As Rssa
Nareeba Jean-SA    Buganda Road    Gulu as SA
Nyipir Getrude-SSA    Gulu    ACD as SSA
Mugamba David-SSA    ACD    Jinja as SSA
Orogot Pamela-SSA    Jinja    ACD as SSA
Ariong Stephen-SSA    ACD    Kabale as SSA
Mwesigwa Raymond-SSA    Kabale    ACD as SSA
Nakagwa Catherine-SSA    Hoima    Nabweru as SSA
Ayebare Proscovia-SA    Nabweru    Hoima as SA
Zawedde Esther-SA    Bukedea    Lira as SA
Mulemezi Herbert-SA    Kumi    Wakiso as SA
Niwagaba Faith-SA    Nakawa    Nabweru as SA
Luzinda Bernard-SSP    Study leave    Kyankwanzi as RSSP
Bagonza Stephen-SSP    Study leave    Bunyangabu as RSSP
Yoga Henry-SSP    Study leave    Kibuku as RSSP
Amuto Pamela-SSP    Busunju    Buganda Road as SSP
Nyambaju Immaculate-SSP    Makindye    Busunju as RSSP
 

In the headlines