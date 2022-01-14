DR Congo says Rwandans who 'fled' Covid jab rules repatriated

A staff of the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) screens passengers at a bus station in Kigali, Rwanda on March 22, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Rwandans said they left Rwanda because they opposed vaccination regulations, local sources said. Immunisation is mandatory in Rwanda for using public transport, frequenting bars and restaurants or attend public events.

More than 100 Rwandans who said they had fled to neighbouring DR Congo because of their country's Covid vaccine rules have returned home, a local Congolese official said Thursday.

