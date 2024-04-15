Dr Martin Aliker is dead
Dental surgeon and businessman, Dr Martin Aliker is dead, family sources said Monday.
As a former Monitor Publications Limited (MPL) board chairperson, Dr Aliker is credited with overseeing the merger between the Monitor and Nation Media Group (NMG).
He was very instrumental in making the paper's position of independence understood and recognised by the various stakeholders in the Uganda.
He also served on boards of many companies, including Coca-Cola, Uganda Breweries, Stanbic bank, and Standard Chartered bank, among others.