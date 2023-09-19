Ebola epicentre waits on Museveni power pledge

Tomorrow marks one year since the Ministry of Health declared the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in Mubende District.

While area leaders believe the district is slowly overcoming the effects of the deadly disease, they want the President to fulfill his pledge of extending electricity to the entire Madudu Sub-county, which was the epicentre of the virus.

In his first national address about the disease outbreak last year, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Energy to light up the entire sub-county and ensure clean and safe water supply in the area.

But the authorities and residents claim the directive is yet to be effected despite repeated reminders to the responsible government departments.

While electricity was extended to Madudu Health Centre III, the presidential directive was to have power supply for the entire sub-county, according to Mr Edward Habiyaremye, the sub-county chairperson.

“The power lines were only extended to the health centre but not any other area,” he says.

After the directive was made, the line ministry officials and power distribution companies crisscrossed the sub-county, mapping out areas where the power lines would pass but the hive of activity scaled down after lighting up Madudu Health Centre III.

“We gave them the benefit of doubt that possibly the lockdown and risk of working in an area that was the epicentre of the deadly disease was a big risk. But there was no follow up when the lockdown was lifted and the country declared Ebola free in January,” Mr Habiyaremye reveals.

Mr Ephraim Ssenabulya, the chairperson of Kisamula Village in Madudu Sub-county, says the excitement generated by the presidential directive has gone down among a bigger section of the residents.

“We expected that the presidential directive would be a priority among other projects since Madudu was already an area under health emergency after the outbreak of Ebola, “ he says.

The Mubende District leadership says several engagements have been made as a follow up of the presidential directive for electricity supply in Madudu.

“We met the Prime Minister and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy, among other officials, and there are indications for possible intervention,” Mr Michael Ntambi Muhereza, the chairperson of Mubende District, told the Monitor in an interview.

“We have been assured that Madudu is considered under the 2023/2024 financial year National Budget. We are waiting for the implementation process,” he adds.

Mubende Woman MP Hope Grania Nakazibwe is also hopeful that the government will fulfil the pledge.

“Unlike other pledges, the electricity supply for Madudu Sub-county was a Presidential directive made at a time when the entire Mubende District was under a health emergency. We have got assurances after the different engagements,” she says.

Mr Pascal Mbabazi, the Buwekula Member of Parliament, says Madudu Sub-county headquarters, Madudu Trading Centre, and learning institutions are among the key areas that need electricity.

Background