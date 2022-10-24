Ebola: Kampala cases rise to 14

Ebola cases in Kampala have risen to 14 after nine more people tested positive, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, in her tweet on Monday morning, said the nine new cases that had been under quarantine at Mulago hospital, are contacts of the original cases from Kassanda District.

“The nine cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda District and passed on in Mulago Hospital,” Dr Aceng said.

The minister’s announcement comes just hours after she on Sunday said that Kampala had five cases, after two more people from the Mulago isolation unit had been confirmed and these had been transferred to the Entebbe Ebola Treatment Unit.

The new confirmed cases include seven family members [of the deceased from Kassanda] from Masanafu and one health worker who managed him in a private clinic together with his wife from Seguku, according to the minister.

According to the Ministry of Health, this brings cumulative confirmed cases to 84 in the country as of October 24, 2022.

The information also indicates that there have been 28 confirmed cumulative deaths, and 26 recoveries since the first Ebola case was confirmed in the country on September 19.

In addition, contacts listed for follow-up stands at 1,746 people, and 19 active cases on admission.

Ebola is spread through bodily fluids, with common symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

The particular strain now circulating in Uganda is known as the Sudan Ebola virus, for which there is currently no vaccine.

The World Health Organization says clinical trials could start within weeks on drugs to combat that strain.

Uganda's last recorded fatality from a previous Ebola outbreak was in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has established a toll free number 0800299000 and WhatsApp numbers, 0708970194 and 0776140454 that can be used to report any suspected cases of Ebola or seek for information related to Ebola.