EC sets date for Soroti East MP poll

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set July 18, 2022, for the election of the new Soroti East Member of Parliament in Soroti City and the directly elected councillor for Pioneer Ward to the city division.

The commission has set the nomination of candidates on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19 at the office of the city returning officer in Soroti City. This will be followed by campaign meetings for candidates to be held from July 21 to July 26.

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC chairperson, in a press statement yesterday said the update of the National Voters’ Register will take place from June 10 to June 14. He asked those intending to change location and first time voters to ensure that are registered before the mentioned dates.

“The Commission has appointed Tuesday June 14, 2022, as the cut-off date for registration of voters in the Constituency. Registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Soroti East constituency will not be conducted after this date,” he said.

The Soroti East Division seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal on May 24 annulled the election of Mr Moses Okia Attan (FDC) and ordered for fresh election.

Justice Byabakama warned those intending to take part in the election against violence.

“I wish to emphasise that a credible electoral process is largely a multi-stakeholder responsibility. All stakeholders should, therefore, take keen interest in the processes and commit to ensuring an enabling environment that enhances participation at all levels. We further appeal to you to promote peaceful conduct during your mobilisation for the above electoral activities,” he said.

In the recently concluded elections in Omoro County, security forces were at the centre of meting out violence against the opposition candidates and their supporters.

It is not clear if this call will be heeded in Soroti East, which is an opposition stronghold.