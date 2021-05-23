Educationists ask govt to rethink Internet tax

By Patience Ahimbisibwe More by this Author

Experts in higher education have asked government to make the cost of Internet affordable to enable online teaching and learning currently being adopted by educational institutions.

The call was made on Thursday at the 3rd annual higher education conference held virtually at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), which organised the symposium, observed that most of the institutions lack ICT infrastructure, which has left many learners struggling to adapt the new learning trends in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the NCHE executive director, said they have developed open distance e-learning guidelines to support education institutions adjust to virtual teaching.

However, Prof Okwakol said there is need to invest in infrastructure and training the human resource.Out of 200 universities and tertiary institutions in the country, only 40 have been cleared to conduct e-learning.

“There is slow adaptation to e-learning. Emphasis will be on blended learning, developing IT infrastructure which can’t be ignored and both students and lecturers have to be equipped with digital skills,” Prof Okwakol said.

But she warned that science disciplines such as medicine and engineering have to be conducted physically at their respective institutions because capacity has not yet been developed to train online practical sessions.

Prof Wasswa Balunywa, the MUBS principal, urged stakeholders to adopt online teaching.

He appealed to government to lower the cost of accessing education and health service so that the resources are equitably shared.

Government has introduced a 12 per cent tax levy on data in the next financial year, which will increase the cost of Internet and limit access to some services.

Prof Balunywa said while taxes must be paid to enable government to operate, there is need to prioritise which areas should be taxed so that low income earners also benefit from the services.

“In the last months of Covid-19, there are some children who have never been in school. I have seen them. Children of the rich are studying. This issue is that what has come has brought change. We either adapt and improve or die…,” he added.

Prof Balunywa admitted that since they started virtual teaching, the cost of Internet has increased although they have observed a decline in utility expenditure. He said institutions should allow first year students to be on campus to easily integrate them into the university’s culture.

